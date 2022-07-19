Susquehanna Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $40.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on INTC. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. Intel has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $56.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.