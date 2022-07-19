SVB Leerink Cuts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $212.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $273.00 to $212.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.24.

HCA opened at $171.69 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.91 and a 200 day moving average of $227.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total value of $107,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,516.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

