Swap Achieves Market Cap of $105,245.40 (XWP)

Swap (XWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a market capitalization of $105,245.40 and approximately $520.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swap has traded 71% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.00386159 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00019261 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001737 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 15,507,156 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi.

Buying and Selling Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

