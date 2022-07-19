Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Symrise from €119.00 ($120.20) to €114.00 ($115.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Symrise from €135.00 ($136.36) to €130.00 ($131.31) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Symrise from €106.00 ($107.07) to €107.00 ($108.08) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Symrise Trading Up 0.9 %

SYIEY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.63. The company had a trading volume of 228,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,653. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Symrise has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $37.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98.

Symrise Announces Dividend

Symrise Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.1785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

(Get Rating)

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Featured Articles

