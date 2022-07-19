SYNC Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,092.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 19th. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $1,092.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 41.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00222449 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005771 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001222 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00009000 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.23 or 0.00533883 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,386,426 coins and its circulating supply is 117,840,235 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SYNC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

