Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

SYF stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.83. 100,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,369,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.52. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.58.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,028,000 after buying an additional 3,111,000 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,487,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,152,000 after buying an additional 2,934,606 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,444,000 after buying an additional 1,945,620 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

