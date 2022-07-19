Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $86.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.63. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 101.03%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

