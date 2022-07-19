Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81. 5,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 448,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.
Taboola.com Stock Down 2.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $657.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Venture Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,862,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 4,202.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,064,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946,933 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after buying an additional 2,473,366 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,494,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,063,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,612,000 after buying an additional 1,717,567 shares during the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Taboola.com
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
