Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81. 5,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 448,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $657.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $354.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.93 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Venture Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,862,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 4,202.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,064,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946,933 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after buying an additional 2,473,366 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,494,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,063,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,612,000 after buying an additional 1,717,567 shares during the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

