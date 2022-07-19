TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €14.10 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) received a €14.10 ($14.24) price target from Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TEG. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($17.68) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.12) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($24.24) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TAG Immobilien Price Performance

TEG opened at €8.95 ($9.04) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.08. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €8.70 ($8.79) and a 1 year high of €29.37 ($29.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 2.62.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.