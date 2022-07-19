Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cowen raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $17.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 488,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 237,615 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 38,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 170,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 35,385 shares during the period. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Further Reading

