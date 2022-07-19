Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.55% from the company’s current price.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $17.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 488,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 237,615 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 38,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 170,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 35,385 shares during the period. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.
Further Reading
