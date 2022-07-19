Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,503 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 4.2% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $68,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.3 %

ICE stock opened at $95.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.08. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Citigroup cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,962.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

