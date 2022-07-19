Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $345,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,079.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $144.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $156.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on EXLS shares. Cowen cut their price target on ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

