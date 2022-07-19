Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 178,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 127,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 287,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 14.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 38,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 33.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.52 and its 200-day moving average is $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

