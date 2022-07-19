Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $50.55 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,267 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up approximately 3.1% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Republic Services worth $50,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Republic Services by 114.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $126.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.23. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

