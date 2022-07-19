Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 361,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,504 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $16,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 163.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 72,770 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 200,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 9.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities cut their price target on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

NYSE:NNN opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average of $44.04. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.81.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 126.95%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Articles

