Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in PayPal by 83.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after buying an additional 337,048 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 235.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.4% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 116.8% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 47.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Truist Financial cut their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.19.

Shares of PYPL opened at $75.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.77. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $87.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

