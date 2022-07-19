Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 29,903 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 887,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 29,903 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up approximately 2.4% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $39,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

