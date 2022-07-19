Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157,530 shares during the period. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers makes up approximately 2.8% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV owned about 0.35% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,326.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SKT traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,872. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 67.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $108.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 363.65%.

Insider Activity at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,654 shares in the company, valued at $821,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Stories

