Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Booking by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,778,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,690.10.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $71.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,809.82. 7,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,435. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,995.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2,195.09. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,669.34 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

