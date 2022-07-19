Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,852 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,852 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 776 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 760 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,469 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $10,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.10.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,833. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $147.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 27.54%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $1,226,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,905,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,472 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

