Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys 147 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $376,609,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,820,000 after buying an additional 1,616,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after buying an additional 1,360,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,473,000 after buying an additional 1,248,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 554,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,130,000 after buying an additional 343,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $120.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,775. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.69 and a 200-day moving average of $139.98. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.63 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.46.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

