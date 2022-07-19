Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $420,100,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,730.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,533,000 after purchasing an additional 71,941 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,144,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 722.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,679,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3,560.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,273,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,853 shares of company stock worth $10,732,248. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $19.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,211.20. 683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,070. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,503.30 and a 52-week high of $2,267.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,059.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,020.08.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.05 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

