Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. State Street comprises about 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,107. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Argus upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.21.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

