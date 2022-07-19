Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

EXEL traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,150. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.64. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $23.40.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $342,566.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,085.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $342,566.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,085.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 424,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,339,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

