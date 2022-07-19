Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,681 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Pure Cycle worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCYO. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 322,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 252,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Pure Cycle Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PCYO stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The company has a market cap of $248.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $16.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pure Cycle Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pure Cycle to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

(Get Rating)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master-planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.