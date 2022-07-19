Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. NortonLifeLock accounts for about 1.3% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 539,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 46,673 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 139,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 765,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,331,000 after purchasing an additional 354,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NortonLifeLock

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

NLOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of NLOK traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.17. The stock had a trading volume of 25,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,513. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.77.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.46%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also

