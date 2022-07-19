Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $223,655,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,883,000 after buying an additional 495,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,546,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,911,000 after buying an additional 362,632 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,058,000 after buying an additional 197,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 12,935.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,560,000 after buying an additional 191,705 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nasdaq Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $221.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $184.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.73.

NDAQ stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.17. 1,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,438. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $140.31 and a one year high of $214.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.43%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Articles

