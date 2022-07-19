Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 342 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.77. 58,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,484,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.94. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

