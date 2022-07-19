Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 853 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Sierra Wireless worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 28,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWIR shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.93.

NASDAQ SWIR traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.34. 7,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,818. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.72. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.27. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $172.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

