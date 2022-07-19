Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.15 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,390 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,367,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.87. 48,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,838,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.45. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

