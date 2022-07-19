Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at Barclays

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.91.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources stock traded up C$0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$35.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,867. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$24.84 and a 1-year high of C$57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also

