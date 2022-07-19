Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.40.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland to €3.40 ($3.43) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TELDF opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $3.10.
About Telefónica Deutschland
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.
