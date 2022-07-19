Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $4.42 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,940 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,081 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $286.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $296.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.54 and its 200 day moving average is $255.58.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,378,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total value of $88,142.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,346.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,878 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

