Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $5.24 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,422 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $289.40 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

