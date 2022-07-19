Telos Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

NVS stock opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $182.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.92. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

