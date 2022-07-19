Telos Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 27,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 23,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $154.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.71. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.39 and a 52 week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading

