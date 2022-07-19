Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,666 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,788 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,507,971,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,119,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after buying an additional 1,293,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,325,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $128.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.17 and a 200 day moving average of $138.37. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

