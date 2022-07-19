Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 725 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $74.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.77. The firm has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.19.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.