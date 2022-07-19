Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 780 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for 1.6% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $12,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $449.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $463.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.95. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $492.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. Argus increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.70.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

