Telos Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.