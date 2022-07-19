Telos Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,692 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.92. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $108.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

