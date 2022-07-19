TenX Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.52 Million (PAY)

TenX (PAY) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, TenX has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $52,126.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,117.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

PAY is a coin. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech.

Buying and Selling TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

