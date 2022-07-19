Ternoa Reaches One Day Volume of $381,611.00 (CAPS)

Ternoa (CAPS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Ternoa has a total market cap of $11.47 million and $381,611.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ternoa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ternoa has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004395 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00364074 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00018892 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001740 BTC.
Ternoa Profile
Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,975,678 coins. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_.
Ternoa Coin Trading
