Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,723 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.3% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $120,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Tudor Pickering upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $820.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $873.05.

Shares of TSLA opened at $721.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $709.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $862.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.