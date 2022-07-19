Tether Gold Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $425.32 million and $1.40 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tether Gold has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Tether Gold coin can now be bought for about $1,725.26 or 0.07428486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tether Gold alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,201.62 or 0.99899850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007577 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Tether Gold

XAUT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 coins. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.