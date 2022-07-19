Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $136.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $192.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Tetra Tech by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 70,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

