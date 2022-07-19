Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 3.1% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.83. 65,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,786,964. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

