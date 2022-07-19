Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Has $879,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 0.5% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Caterpillar by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,786,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.56. 21,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.95 and a 200 day moving average of $207.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The company has a market capitalization of $94.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.93.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.