Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Purchases 610 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,865 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after buying an additional 2,057,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,988,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,669,349,000 after buying an additional 596,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,489,000 after buying an additional 404,042 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,174,299. The stock has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

