Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Sells 150 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.17. 64,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,143,294. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average is $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $235.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

